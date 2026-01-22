Financial Metrics Check: RELX Plc ADR (RELX)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, RELX Plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $40.32, up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $40.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.48 million shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.4592 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 253.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares for $51.07 per share.

ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares of RELX for $2,572,000 on Feb 14 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELX now has a Market Capitalization of 73368125440 and an Enterprise Value of 81196179456. As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.516 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELX is 0.76, which has changed by -0.18424785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELX traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2882470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of 1767139200 were 2569360 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 2261082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2569360 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.643, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015959295. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 63.56% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.63B and the low estimate is $10.05B.

