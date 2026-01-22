Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Eightco Holdings Inc (ORBS)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORBS) closed the day trading at $1.51 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.14 million shares were traded. ORBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORBS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.54 and its Current Ratio is at 18.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when PAUL N. VASSILAKOS bought 60,000 shares for $13.45 per share.

PAUL N. VASSILAKOS bought 30,000 shares of ORBS for $325,614 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, PAUL N. VASSILAKOS, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 14,813 shares for $11.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORBS now has a Market Capitalization of 298725728 and an Enterprise Value of 285232288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.615 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.093.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORBS is 2.94, which has changed by -0.06666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORBS has reached a high of $83.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORBS traded about 4.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORBS traded about 4257620 shares per day. A total of 187.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.77M. Insiders hold about 24.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ORBS as of 1767139200 were 17104010 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1764288000 on 9161197. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17104010 and a Short% of Float of 8.930001.