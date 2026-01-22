Insider’s View: Deciphering Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ: PSKY) closed at $11.6 in the last session, up 0.43% from day before closing price of $11.55. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.89 million shares were traded. PSKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSKY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On September 05, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $11.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when CHRISTOPHER D MCCARTHY bought 208,100 shares for $14.61 per share.

THE SRR FAMILY TRUST bought 399,497 shares of PSKY for $5,585,712 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, REDSTONE SHARI, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 418,069 shares for $14.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSKY now has a Market Capitalization of 12796738560 and an Enterprise Value of 25472800768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSKY is 1.27, which has changed by 0.06255746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSKY has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSKY traded on average about 8.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7676400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.52M. Insiders hold about 22.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.82% stake in the company. Shares short for PSKY as of 1767139200 were 49945912 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1764288000 on 51687711. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49945912 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSKY is 0.20, which was 0.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017316017. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88.

