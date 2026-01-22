Ratio Examination: Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) closed at $1.18 up 20.42% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has increased by $20.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. BRLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borealis Foods Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRLS now has a Market Capitalization of 25326702 and an Enterprise Value of 78953584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRLS is 0.42, which has changed by -0.8401305 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRLS has reached a high of $7.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRLS has traded an average of 69.94K shares per day and 50630 over the past ten days. A total of 21.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.57M. Insiders hold about 74.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRLS as of 1767139200 were 70296 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1764288000 on 26873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70296 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

