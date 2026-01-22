Financial Snapshot: Analyzing IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) was $7.68 for the day, up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has increased by $2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. IHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.4831.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IHS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

On July 01, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 01, 2024, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 ’25 when Darwish Mohamad bought 1,972 shares for $4.71 per share.

Howden Stephen J bought 4,509 shares of IHS for $21,237 on Apr 07 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Oyinlola Ayotade, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,608 shares for $5.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHS now has a Market Capitalization of 2576802816 and an Enterprise Value of 5998501376. As of this moment, IHS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.397 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.761.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHS is 0.85, which has changed by 0.9946667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $8.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

IHS traded an average of 908.95K shares per day over the past three months and 1549220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 335.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.43M. Insiders hold about 51.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.36% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of 1767139200 were 478836 with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 1764288000 on 296383. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 478836 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $444.01M to a low estimate of $417M. The current estimate, IHS Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $437.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.96M. There is a high estimate of $492.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.77M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.66B.