Metric Deep Dive: Understanding ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) closed at $1.19, down -4.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. PRZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRZO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.41 and its Current Ratio is at 4.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Revach Moshe bought 10,487 shares for $1.72 per share.

Livneh Regev Efraim bought 13,983 shares of PRZO for $18,458 on Sep 08 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRZO now has a Market Capitalization of 25197494 and an Enterprise Value of 15800292. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.684 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRZO is -0.25, which has changed by -0.31491715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRZO has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1775610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.31M. Insiders hold about 12.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.03% stake in the company. Shares short for PRZO as of 1767139200 were 1010396 with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 1764288000 on 1451745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1010396 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.