Financial Analysis: Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mobix Labs Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.23, up 3.71% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.72 million shares were traded. MOBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2428 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2227.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when SAMINI KEYVAN sold 211,672 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 68,645 led to the insider holds 2,671,661 shares of the business.

Keyvan Samini bought 211,672 shares of MOBX for $68,655 on Jan 05 ’26. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, ARALIS JAMES, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 18,191 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 16,672 and left with 88,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBX now has a Market Capitalization of 22074926 and an Enterprise Value of 18480924. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.865 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.529.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOBX is -0.06, which has changed by -0.85555553 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBX has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOBX traded 7.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17494760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.48M. Insiders hold about 30.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBX as of 1767139200 were 996450 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 1123090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 996450 and a Short% of Float of 1.97.