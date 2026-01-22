Ratio Revelations: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed the day trading at $139.16 down -9.18% from the previous closing price of $153.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.4 million shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRDO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.79 and its Current Ratio is at 8.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 21, 2026, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On December 02, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $240.

On October 17, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $165.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on October 17, 2025, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 30,000 shares for $155.47 per share. The transaction valued at 4,664,053 led to the insider holds 6,357,370 shares of the business.

ACEVEDO SYLVIA sold 2,200 shares of CRDO for $350,196 on Jan 13 ’26. The Director now owns 18,545 shares after completing the transaction at $159.18 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, SYLVIA ACEVEDO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $159.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 25136709632 and an Enterprise Value of 24339564544. As of this moment, Credo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.572 whereas that against EBITDA is 108.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRDO is 2.65, which has changed by 0.8201473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $213.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRDO traded about 6.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRDO traded about 6127970 shares per day. A total of 178.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.31M. Insiders hold about 10.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.18% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of 1767139200 were 7315088 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1764288000 on 8581265. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7315088 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $342.21M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $362M to a low estimate of $337.8M. The current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $135MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.81M. There is a high estimate of $376.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $436.77MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.56B.