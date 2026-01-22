Market Highlights: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Ends on a High Note at 27.21

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) closed at $27.21 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $27.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.935 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EYE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 30, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when FAHS L READE sold 10,598 shares for $23.93 per share. The transaction valued at 253,610 led to the insider holds 532,195 shares of the business.

FAHS L READE sold 2,002 shares of EYE for $47,668 on Sep 15 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 542,793 shares after completing the transaction at $23.81 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, FAHS L READE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,598 shares for $23.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYE now has a Market Capitalization of 2158012928 and an Enterprise Value of 2795550976. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.455 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.336.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EYE is 1.38, which has changed by 1.423351 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $30.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EYE traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1172310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.58M. Insiders hold about 2.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.84% stake in the company. Shares short for EYE as of 1767139200 were 9697981 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1764288000 on 11639839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9697981 and a Short% of Float of 18.290001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $495.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.15M to a low estimate of $485.33M. The current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $437.28MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.92M. There is a high estimate of $554.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2.04B.