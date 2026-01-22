Daily Progress: SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) Drop -4.55%, Closing at $1.05

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) closed at $1.05 down -4.55% from its previous closing price of $1.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. SPRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.035.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SciSparc Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRC now has a Market Capitalization of 4568026. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRC is 1.28, which has changed by -0.91091675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRC has reached a high of $14.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -76.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRC has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 4308780 over the past ten days. A total of 4.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRC as of 1767139200 were 429662 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1764288000 on 186467. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 429662 and a Short% of Float of 13.08.