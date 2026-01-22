Market Recap: Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $52.07

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) was $52.07 for the day, down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $52.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.29 million shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 8,531 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 77,502 led to the insider holds 8,531 shares of the business.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ sold 8,531 shares of BAC for $76,779 on Jan 02 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 6,075 shares for $12.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,606 and bolstered with 6,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAC now has a Market Capitalization of 380240953344 and an Enterprise Value of 190509023232. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.773.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAC is 1.30, which has changed by 0.12308693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $57.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33%.

Shares Statistics:

BAC traded an average of 37.63M shares per day over the past three months and 46971210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.29B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.65% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of 1767139200 were 90554920 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1764288000 on 110788029. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 90554920 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, BAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020729369. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 28.35% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-08-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) is currently under the scrutiny of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.32B to a low estimate of $29B. The current estimate, Bank Of America Corp’s year-ago sales were $27.37BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.74B. There is a high estimate of $30.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.1BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.3B and the low estimate is $121.32B.