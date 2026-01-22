Closing Strong: SolarMax Technology Inc (SMXT) Ends at $0.75, Down -14.53 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $0.87 in the prior trading day, SolarMax Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SMXT) closed at $0.75, down -14.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. SMXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8741 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMXT now has a Market Capitalization of 40569736 and an Enterprise Value of 57430584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.129 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.469.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMXT is 0.45, which has changed by -0.5326203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMXT has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1865000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 27.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.23% stake in the company. Shares short for SMXT as of 1767139200 were 358702 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1764288000 on 395912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 358702 and a Short% of Float of 0.8500000000000001.