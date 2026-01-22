Market Watch: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $24.95

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Capri Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $24.95, up 2.04% from its previous closing price of $24.45. In other words, the price has increased by $2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 694.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Mehta Rajal sold 10,000 shares for $25.96 per share. The transaction valued at 259,610 led to the insider holds 741 shares of the business.

RAJAL MEHTA bought 10,000 shares of CPRI for $259,610 on Dec 09 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Thomas J. Edwards Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 179,857 shares for $19.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2972624896 and an Enterprise Value of 5733624832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.312 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.597.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPRI is 1.44, which has changed by -0.016492367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $28.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPRI traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2223840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.08M. Insiders hold about 2.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.71% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of 1767139200 were 7157645 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1764288000 on 8902664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7157645 and a Short% of Float of 7.22.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $989.17M. The current estimate, Capri Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.26BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.46M. There is a high estimate of $831.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $777M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.44BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.45B.