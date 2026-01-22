Market Resilience: Telesat Corp (TSAT) Finishes Weak at 27.39, Down -20.98

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ: TSAT) closed the day trading at $27.39 down -20.98% from the previous closing price of $34.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. TSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 30, 2024, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1395966720 and an Enterprise Value of 4871479296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSAT is 2.03, which has changed by 0.9637394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSAT has reached a high of $36.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSAT traded about 107.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSAT traded about 132460 shares per day. A total of 14.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.40M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSAT as of 1767139200 were 902075 with a Short Ratio of 8.39, compared to 1764288000 on 870976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 902075 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $91.95M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.4M to a low estimate of $91.51M. The current estimate, Telesat Corp’s year-ago sales were $128MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.3M. There is a high estimate of $94.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $417.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571.04MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $342.47M.