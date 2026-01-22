Gaining Ground: Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Closes Lower at 6.2, Down -0.16

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) closed at $6.2 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $6.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. NAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.29 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on May 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Pamir Ozan bought 4,465 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 30,406 led to the insider holds 7,372 shares of the business.

Pamir Ozan bought 2,220 shares of NAGE for $15,210 on Nov 14 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,220 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Lopez Carlos Luis, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, bought 273 shares for $7.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,146 and bolstered with 2,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAGE now has a Market Capitalization of 494798016 and an Enterprise Value of 435469664. As of this moment, Niagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAGE is 2.35, which has changed by 0.038461566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAGE has reached a high of $14.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAGE traded on average about 883.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 888180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.67M. Insiders hold about 34.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NAGE as of 1767139200 were 5674234 with a Short Ratio of 6.43, compared to 1764288000 on 5521464. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5674234 and a Short% of Float of 10.75.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $30.5M. The current estimate, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.12MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.44M. There is a high estimate of $36.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.6MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $151.8M.