Market Update: Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $1.63

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) closed at $1.63 down -24.54% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. ELPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elong Power Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELPW now has a Market Capitalization of 6831340 and an Enterprise Value of 32414950. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 137.934 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.941.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELPW is -2.50, which has changed by -0.88461536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELPW has reached a high of $129.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELPW has traded an average of 50.24K shares per day and 90600 over the past ten days. A total of 9.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.50M. Insiders hold about 84.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.21% stake in the company. Shares short for ELPW as of 1767139200 were 17319 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1764288000 on 7318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17319 and a Short% of Float of 0.69999998.