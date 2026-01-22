Upward Trajectory: Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $133.59

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) was $133.59 for the day, up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $130.73. In other words, the price has increased by $2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.64 million shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 08, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $141.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on December 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Blecharczyk Nathan bought 11,538 shares for $132.60 per share.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N bought 650 shares of ABNB for $86,190 on Jan 16 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 58,000 shares for $138.45 each. As a result, the insider received 8,030,004 and left with 518,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 81788559360 and an Enterprise Value of 71596261376. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.995 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.931.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABNB is 1.16, which has changed by -0.018838167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $163.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.75%.

Shares Statistics:

ABNB traded an average of 4.74M shares per day over the past three months and 4425510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 427.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.61M. Insiders hold about 31.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of 1767139200 were 17915163 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1764288000 on 17183486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17915163 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 34 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.56B. The current estimate, Airbnb Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.48BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.1BBased on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $13.08B.