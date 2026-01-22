Stock Market Recap: Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Concludes at 1.82, a -6.67 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $1.95 in the prior trading day, Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) closed at $1.82, down -6.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XAIR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.73 and its Current Ratio is at 4.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on July 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On July 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 28, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Lisi Steven A. bought 6,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 19,491 led to the insider holds 3,327,411 shares of the business.

Carey Robert bought 1,000,000 shares of XAIR for $250,050 on Mar 14 ’25. The Director now owns 4,076,864 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Feb 19 ’25, another insider, Gaul Michael A., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $0.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,294 and bolstered with 94,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAIR now has a Market Capitalization of 15532750 and an Enterprise Value of 18042268. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XAIR is 0.09, which has changed by -0.7667464 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $10.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 44491820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.54M. Insiders hold about 5.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.88% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of 1767139200 were 237064 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 368768. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 237064 and a Short% of Float of 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.12M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19M to a low estimate of $2.06M. The current estimate, Beyond Air Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57M. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XAIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.2M and the low estimate is $18.42M.