Analytical Overview: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Armstrong World Industries Inc’s stock clocked out at $190.0, up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $188.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. AWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.395.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $238.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Thomas Cherryl T bought 462 shares for $196.91 per share.

Osborne William H sold 100 shares of AWI for $18,878 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 4,241 shares after completing the transaction at $188.78 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Osborne William H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $188.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWI now has a Market Capitalization of 8219083264 and an Enterprise Value of 8604327936. As of this moment, Armstrong’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AWI is 1.33, which has changed by 0.25132978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AWI has reached a high of $206.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AWI traded 360.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.57% stake in the company. Shares short for AWI as of 1767139200 were 724444 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1764288000 on 709981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 724444 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.263, AWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006710946. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) reflects the combined expertise of 10.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.48. EPS for the following year is $8.44, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $8.83 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $400.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.53M to a low estimate of $397.5M. The current estimate, Armstrong World Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $367.7MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.92M. There is a high estimate of $413.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.72B.

