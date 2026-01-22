Analytical Overview: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Armstrong World Industries Inc’s stock clocked out at $190.0, up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $188.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. AWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.395.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $238.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Thomas Cherryl T bought 462 shares for $196.91 per share.

Osborne William H sold 100 shares of AWI for $18,878 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 4,241 shares after completing the transaction at $188.78 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Osborne William H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $188.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWI now has a Market Capitalization of 8219083264 and an Enterprise Value of 8604327936. As of this moment, Armstrong’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AWI is 1.33, which has changed by 0.25132978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AWI has reached a high of $206.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AWI traded 360.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.57% stake in the company. Shares short for AWI as of 1767139200 were 724444 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1764288000 on 709981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 724444 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.263, AWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006710946. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) reflects the combined expertise of 10.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.48. EPS for the following year is $8.44, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $8.83 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $400.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.53M to a low estimate of $397.5M. The current estimate, Armstrong World Industries Inc's year-ago sales were $367.7M. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.92M. There is a high estimate of $413.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.72B.