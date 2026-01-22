Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down XCF Global Inc (SAFX)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ: SAFX) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -8.43% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.02 million shares were traded. SAFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1524 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.135.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAFX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 58.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when SOULE RANDY sold 1,000,000 shares for $0.16 per share. The transaction valued at 164,180 led to the insider holds 76,628,648 shares of the business.

SOULE RANDY sold 561,363 shares of SAFX for $85,565 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 76,067,285 shares after completing the transaction at $0.15 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, SOULE RANDY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 95,700 and left with 78,101,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFX now has a Market Capitalization of 28748650 and an Enterprise Value of 288161728. As of this moment, XCF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAFX is -0.18, which has changed by -0.9852683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAFX has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -71.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.15%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAFX traded about 4.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAFX traded about 26261520 shares per day. A total of 149.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 69.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.89% stake in the company. Shares short for SAFX as of 1767139200 were 620362 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1764288000 on 582332.