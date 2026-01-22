Financial Metrics Unveiled: Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: UFG) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. UFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UFG now has a Market Capitalization of 39282652 and an Enterprise Value of 33388208. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 91.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UFG is -3.03, which has changed by -0.7368984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UFG has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UFG traded on average about 856.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1286930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.36M. Insiders hold about 83.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.61% stake in the company. Shares short for UFG as of 1767139200 were 16852 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 3022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16852 and a Short% of Float of 0.31.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.58M and the low estimate is $271.58M.

