Financial Metrics Unveiled: Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

The price of Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: UFG) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. UFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UFG now has a Market Capitalization of 39282652 and an Enterprise Value of 33388208. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 91.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UFG is -3.03, which has changed by -0.7368984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UFG has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UFG traded on average about 856.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1286930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.36M. Insiders hold about 83.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.61% stake in the company. Shares short for UFG as of 1767139200 were 16852 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 3022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16852 and a Short% of Float of 0.31.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.58M and the low estimate is $271.58M.