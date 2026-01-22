Balance Sheet Insights: DeFi Development Corp (DFDV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) closed at $6.44 down -4.17% from its previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. DFDV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DeFi Development Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On June 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when White Parker bought 17,760 shares for $5.76 per share. The transaction valued at 102,298 led to the insider holds 269,875 shares of the business.

Kang Daniel bought 4,200 shares of DFDV for $28,980 on Nov 25 ’25. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 7,181 shares after completing the transaction at $6.90 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, White Parker, who serves as the COO & Chief Investment Officer of the company, bought 10,044 shares for $6.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,424 and bolstered with 252,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFDV now has a Market Capitalization of 192509632 and an Enterprise Value of 323756800. As of this moment, DeFi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.015 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DFDV is -6.78, which has changed by 7.4909697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DFDV has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DFDV has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 1954280 over the past ten days. A total of 27.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.67M. Insiders hold about 60.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.15% stake in the company. Shares short for DFDV as of 1767139200 were 5067271 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1764288000 on 4061191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5067271 and a Short% of Float of 19.440001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is currently drawing attention from 1 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.95M. There is a high estimate of $4.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.4M and the low estimate is $18M.