Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)

The closing price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) was $2.02 for the day, down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. MBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.53 and its Current Ratio is at 27.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on December 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On January 13, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $26.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 24, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 135659248 and an Enterprise Value of 56400248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBOT is 1.27, which has changed by 0.08900523 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.64%.

Shares Statistics:

MBOT traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 960410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.57% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of 1767139200 were 7067319 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1764288000 on 6210534. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7067319 and a Short% of Float of 10.58.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8M and the low estimate is $2.86M.