Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Aeluma Inc (ALMU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $20.55 in the prior trading day, Aeluma Inc (NASDAQ: ALMU) closed at $18.65, down -9.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ALMU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.3929 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALMU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.38 and its Current Ratio is at 52.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 14, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Tompkins Mark N. sold 30,000 shares for $17.79 per share. The transaction valued at 533,645 led to the insider holds 2,024,988 shares of the business.

Tompkins Mark N. sold 15,000 shares of ALMU for $240,750 on Dec 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,054,988 shares after completing the transaction at $16.05 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Tompkins Mark N., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider received 223,050 and left with 2,069,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALMU now has a Market Capitalization of 333049152 and an Enterprise Value of 296083136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.166 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.791.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALMU is -1.75, which has changed by 1.8344827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALMU has reached a high of $25.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 349.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.92M. Insiders hold about 27.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ALMU as of 1767139200 were 1733778 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1764288000 on 1396938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1733778 and a Short% of Float of 13.430000999999999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.