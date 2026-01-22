Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Aeluma Inc (ALMU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $20.55 in the prior trading day, Aeluma Inc (NASDAQ: ALMU) closed at $18.65, down -9.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ALMU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.3929 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALMU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.38 and its Current Ratio is at 52.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 14, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Tompkins Mark N. sold 30,000 shares for $17.79 per share. The transaction valued at 533,645 led to the insider holds 2,024,988 shares of the business.

Tompkins Mark N. sold 15,000 shares of ALMU for $240,750 on Dec 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,054,988 shares after completing the transaction at $16.05 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Tompkins Mark N., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider received 223,050 and left with 2,069,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALMU now has a Market Capitalization of 333049152 and an Enterprise Value of 296083136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.166 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.791.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALMU is -1.75, which has changed by 1.8344827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALMU has reached a high of $25.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 349.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.92M. Insiders hold about 27.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ALMU as of 1767139200 were 1733778 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1764288000 on 1396938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1733778 and a Short% of Float of 13.430000999999999.