Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kraft Heinz Co’s stock clocked out at $22.4, down -5.72% from its previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40.73 million shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.985.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On January 16, 2026, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Patricio Miguel sold 125,000 shares for $24.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,104,575 led to the insider holds 561,817 shares of the business.

Patricio Miguel sold 125,000 shares of KHC for $3,102,412 on Dec 17 ’25. The Executive Chair now owns 686,817 shares after completing the transaction at $24.82 per share. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Miguel Nuno de Mata Patricio R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $24.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KHC now has a Market Capitalization of 26513883136 and an Enterprise Value of 44700884992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.443.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KHC is 0.06, which has changed by -0.18266255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $33.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.95%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KHC traded 15.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14563610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.74% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of 1767139200 were 61778900 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1764288000 on 54296892. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61778900 and a Short% of Float of 7.22.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.6, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06734007. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.68.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 15.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $6.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.42B to a low estimate of $6.32B. The current estimate, Kraft Heinz Co’s year-ago sales were $6.58BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.04B. There is a high estimate of $6.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.92B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.85BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.47B and the low estimate is $24.54B.