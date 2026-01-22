Financial Health Check: Examining Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) closed the day trading at $0.53 down -6.21% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.47 million shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5639 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MREO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.71 and its Current Ratio is at 8.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 27, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 06, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 84339792 and an Enterprise Value of 373398016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 165.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 746.796 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MREO is 0.26, which has changed by -0.81774193 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $3.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MREO traded about 13.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MREO traded about 29243000 shares per day. A total of 159.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.51M. Insiders hold about 13.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.34% stake in the company. Shares short for MREO as of 1767139200 were 10517934 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1764288000 on 9207930. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10517934 and a Short% of Float of 9.29.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.05.