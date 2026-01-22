Deeper Dive: Understanding Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed at $3.83 in the last session, up 2.13% from day before closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6601.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.56 and its Current Ratio is at 5.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when PRAHALAD MURALI bought 3,951 shares for $3.33 per share.

Hopfield Jessica bought 53,951 shares of MRVI for $187,526 on Dec 19 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 51,472 shares for $3.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,446 and bolstered with 106,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1403277184 and an Enterprise Value of 866220160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.501 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.696.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRVI is 0.36, which has changed by -0.33392543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRVI traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1267360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.70M. Insiders hold about 27.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.14% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of 1767139200 were 11555500 with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 1764288000 on 12278685. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11555500 and a Short% of Float of 9.46.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) is the result of assessments by 10.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.6M to a low estimate of $48.75M. The current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $56.56MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.68M. There is a high estimate of $65.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.19MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218.8M and the low estimate is $191.86M.