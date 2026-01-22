Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: ALBT) closed at $0.88 down -20.23% from its previous closing price of $1.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. ALBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avalon GloboCare Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALBT now has a Market Capitalization of 3365308 and an Enterprise Value of 23271608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALBT is -0.05, which has changed by -0.6820809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALBT has reached a high of $11.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALBT has traded an average of 198.56K shares per day and 742390 over the past ten days. A total of 4.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.08M. Insiders hold about 10.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ALBT as of 1767139200 were 111024 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1764288000 on 57363. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 111024 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.