Zillow Group Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 64.59, Down -0.72

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) was $64.59 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $65.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On January 09, 2026, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when BLACHFORD ERIK C sold 965 shares for $72.51 per share. The transaction valued at 69,972 led to the insider holds 33,543 shares of the business.

Cormier Thielke Claire sold 241 shares of ZG for $17,475 on Dec 03 ’25. The Director now owns 242 shares after completing the transaction at $72.51 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Cormier Thielke Claire, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 241 shares for $72.51 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZG now has a Market Capitalization of 16205606912 and an Enterprise Value of 14603049984. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.881 whereas that against EBITDA is 2086.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZG is 2.05, which has changed by -0.15253353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $90.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.71%.

Shares Statistics:

ZG traded an average of 753.38K shares per day over the past three months and 755420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.53M. Insiders hold about 80.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of 1767139200 were 1632895 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1764288000 on 1646569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1632895 and a Short% of Float of 6.61.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Zillow Group Inc (ZG) reflects the collective analysis of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $655M to a low estimate of $644.73M. The current estimate, Zillow Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $554MFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.73M. There is a high estimate of $708.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.6M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.9B.