Closing Figures: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX)’s Negative Finish at 1.03, Down -3.74

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) closed at $1.03, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. FRSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.02 and its Current Ratio is at 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 02, 2018, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSX now has a Market Capitalization of 4504330 and an Enterprise Value of 99684624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 220.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRSX is 0.72, which has changed by -0.8815061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSX has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2598550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for FRSX as of 1767139200 were 154559 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 33370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 154559 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.