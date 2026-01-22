Closing Figures: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX)’s Negative Finish at 1.03, Down -3.74

Nora Barnes

Business

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) closed at $1.03, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. FRSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.02 and its Current Ratio is at 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 02, 2018, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSX now has a Market Capitalization of 4504330 and an Enterprise Value of 99684624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 220.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRSX is 0.72, which has changed by -0.8815061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSX has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2598550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for FRSX as of 1767139200 were 154559 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 33370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 154559 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.