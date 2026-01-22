Stock Performance Spotlight: PTC Inc (PTC) Ends the Day at $161.32, Up by 0.13

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, PTC Inc’s stock clocked out at $161.32, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $161.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $219 from $231 previously.

On July 31, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $187 to $231.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $183 to $187.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Talvitie Kristian sold 50,291 shares for $173.14 per share. The transaction valued at 8,707,634 led to the insider holds 12,386 shares of the business.

KRISTIAN TALVITIE bought 50,291 shares of PTC for $8,707,630 on Dec 09 ’25. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Talvitie Kristian, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,338 shares for $174.71 each. As a result, the insider received 408,461 and left with 62,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTC now has a Market Capitalization of 19269394432 and an Enterprise Value of 20454846464. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.467 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTC is 1.05, which has changed by -0.14788175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $219.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTC traded 883.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 855780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.54M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of 1767139200 were 3667571 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3272722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3667571 and a Short% of Float of 4.8899997.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of PTC Inc (PTC) is currently attracting attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.54 and $7.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.84. EPS for the following year is $8.71, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.66 and $7.93.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $633M. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $601M. The current estimate, PTC Inc’s year-ago sales were $565.13MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.12M. There is a high estimate of $738.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $633.2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.8B.