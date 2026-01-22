Market Momentum: Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Registers a -31.04% Decrease, Closing at $0.51

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -31.04% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$31.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.49 million shares were traded. SLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6293 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4795.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 01, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on March 01, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when JUNG MARK sold 137 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117 led to the insider holds 12,214 shares of the business.

Mark Jung bought 137 shares of SLE for $113 on Nov 28 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Keller Michael R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,404 shares for $5.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLE now has a Market Capitalization of 5880042 and an Enterprise Value of 7344425. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.635 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.597.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLE is 1.84, which has changed by -0.9688983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLE has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLE traded about 633.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLE traded about 320670 shares per day. A total of 11.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.91M. Insiders hold about 23.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.19% stake in the company. Shares short for SLE as of 1767139200 were 48554 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 34712. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48554 and a Short% of Float of 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.71M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62M to a low estimate of $3.1M. The current estimate, Super League Enterprise Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.43MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85M. There is a high estimate of $2.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84M and the low estimate is $14M.