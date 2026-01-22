Trading Day Review: Sempra (SRE) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $85.98

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) closed at $85.98 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $88.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.18 million shares were traded. SRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $115.

On October 22, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2025, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 30,000 shares for $89.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,678,838 led to the insider holds 23,113 shares of the business.

Martin Jeffrey W sold 23,111 shares of SRE for $2,015,591 on Jan 05 ’26. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 2 shares after completing the transaction at $87.21 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Martin Jeffrey W, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,111 shares for $89.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRE now has a Market Capitalization of 56117559296 and an Enterprise Value of 97872560128. As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRE is 0.74, which has changed by 0.067866206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $95.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRE traded on average about 3.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3018360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 652.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 651.94M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.12% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of 1767139200 were 13270345 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1764288000 on 12748209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13270345 and a Short% of Float of 2.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SRE is 2.58, which was 2.555 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02889291. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 56.16% for SRE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-08-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Sempra (SRE) is a result of the insights provided by 10.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.41B to a low estimate of $3.68B. The current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $3.76BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.14B. There is a high estimate of $4.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.89B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.19BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.64B and the low estimate is $13.09B.