In the Green: J-Long Group Ltd (JL) Closes at $3.59, Up/Down -26.88% from Previous Day

J-Long Group Ltd (JL) Closes at $3.59, Up/Down -26.88% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, J-Long Group Ltd (NASDAQ: JL) closed at $3.59 down -26.88% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$26.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. JL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of J-Long Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JL now has a Market Capitalization of 13504510 and an Enterprise Value of 5584560. As of this moment, J-Long’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.131 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JL is -0.58, which has changed by -0.094095945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JL has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JL has traded an average of 44.93K shares per day and 150710 over the past ten days. A total of 1.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.65M. Insiders hold about 56.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.48% stake in the company. Shares short for JL as of 1767139200 were 14247 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1764288000 on 14243. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14247 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for JL, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-03-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-03-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-10 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

