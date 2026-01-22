Daily Market Movement: Magna International Inc (MGA) Sees a 1.17% Increase, Closing at $54.26

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) was $54.26 for the day, up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $53.63. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.6701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On March 04, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $48.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $52.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGA now has a Market Capitalization of 15349051392 and an Enterprise Value of 21778241536. As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGA is 1.48, which has changed by 0.33407962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $57.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.89%.

Shares Statistics:

MGA traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1592110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.24M. Insiders hold about 5.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of 1767139200 were 8105668 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1764288000 on 7564510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8105668 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, MGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036173783. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.4. The current Payout Ratio is 54.14% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-03-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Magna International Inc (MGA) is currently in the spotlight, with 17.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.43 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.78B to a low estimate of $10.23B. The current estimate, Magna International Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.63BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.26B. There is a high estimate of $10.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.84BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.23B and the low estimate is $41.5B.