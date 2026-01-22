Post-Trade Analysis: Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (IBG) Slides -38.20%, Closing at $0.96

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $1.55 in the prior trading day, Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (NASDAQ: IBG) closed at $0.96, down -38.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$38.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. IBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8527.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when 114 Assets Inc bought 1,243,828 shares for $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBG now has a Market Capitalization of 3333519 and an Enterprise Value of 11091320. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.784 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBG is 4.21, which has changed by -0.65428257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBG has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 262.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 766450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47M. Insiders hold about 28.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBG as of 1767139200 were 32401 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 71969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32401 and a Short% of Float of 1.05.

