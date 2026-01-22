Market Insights: Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)’s Notable Drop of -2.28%, Closing at $93.15

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sphere Entertainment Co’s stock clocked out at $93.15, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $95.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SPHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

On December 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when GREENBERG ANDREA bought 10,000 shares for $80.51 per share.

Franco Laura bought 4,617 shares of SPHR for $370,884 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, GREENBERG ANDREA, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $75.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPHR now has a Market Capitalization of 3353345536 and an Enterprise Value of 3905473536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.631 whereas that against EBITDA is -224.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPHR is 1.69, which has changed by 1.2193248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPHR has reached a high of $101.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPHR traded 875.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.67M. Insiders hold about 24.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPHR as of 1767139200 were 6752730 with a Short Ratio of 7.71, compared to 1764288000 on 7022342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6752730 and a Short% of Float of 31.72.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$3.42 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $375.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $389M to a low estimate of $362.57M. The current estimate, Sphere Entertainment Co’s year-ago sales were $308.29MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $334M. There is a high estimate of $348.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.89M.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.27B.