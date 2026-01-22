Closing Bell Recap: IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Ends at $0.21, Reflecting a -59.74% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) closed the day trading at $0.21 down -59.74% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$59.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.43 million shares were traded. IOBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2054.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.01 and its Current Ratio is at 2.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.04.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $0.39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hunter Heidi bought 15,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 20,884 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOBT now has a Market Capitalization of 14936579 and an Enterprise Value of 2391579.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOBT is 0.52, which has changed by -0.4234637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOBT has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOBT traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOBT traded about 697700 shares per day. A total of 69.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 18.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.33% stake in the company. Shares short for IOBT as of 1767139200 were 2094316 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1764288000 on 2846392. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2094316 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.36.