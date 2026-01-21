Analyzing Ratios: Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed at $1.55 in the last session, down -3.13% from day before closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5103.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On August 16, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50. On November 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Wahlstrom Mats sold 99,988 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 73,881 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 187350064 and an Enterprise Value of 50007072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.627.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHRS is 0.99, which has changed by 0.22137403 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHRS traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1695620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.90M. Insiders hold about 14.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRS as of 1767139200 were 29066312 with a Short Ratio of 24.75, compared to 1764288000 on 29639306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29066312 and a Short% of Float of 24.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.57M to a low estimate of $13M. The current estimate, Coherus Oncology Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.14MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.96M. There is a high estimate of $20.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.29M and the low estimate is $62.42M.