Metric Analysis: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) closed at $20.39 down -4.90% from its previous closing price of $21.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.34 million shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.075.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Neri Antonio F sold 26,457 shares for $24.49 per share. The transaction valued at 647,853 led to the insider holds 2,101,761 shares of the business.

Karros Kirt P sold 36,460 shares of HPE for $897,168 on Dec 24 ’25. The SVP, Treasurer, Corp Dev now owns 18,785 shares after completing the transaction at $24.61 per share. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Antonio F. Neri, who serves as the President, CEO, Director of the company, bought 206,291 shares for $24.49 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPE now has a Market Capitalization of 27211128832 and an Enterprise Value of 46308130816. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPE is 1.34, which has changed by -0.12203109 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPE has traded an average of 28.69M shares per day and 18140480 over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of 1767139200 were 85937917 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1764288000 on 52480971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 85937917 and a Short% of Float of 7.32.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPE is 0.53, from 0.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02425373. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 27.22% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-09-01 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.77B to a low estimate of $9.2B. The current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s year-ago sales were $7.85BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.56B. There is a high estimate of $9.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.37B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.3BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.62B and the low estimate is $41.36B.