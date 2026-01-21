Ratios Revealed: Decoding BlackLine Inc (BL)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) was $51.51 for the day, down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $52.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.13.

Our analysis of BL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on December 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65. On November 07, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $57. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when Unterman Thomas sold 910 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,050 led to the insider holds 41,835 shares of the business.

Unterman Thomas bought 910 shares of BL for $50,050 on Oct 27 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Unterman Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,730 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,150 and left with 47,270 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BL now has a Market Capitalization of 3187841792 and an Enterprise Value of 3218442240. As of this moment, BlackLine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.687 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.756.

The Beta on a monthly basis for BL is 0.86, which has changed by -0.11809045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $66.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.09%.

BL traded an average of 865.12K shares per day over the past three months and 911030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.20M. Insiders hold about 18.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.59% stake in the company. Shares short for BL as of 1767139200 were 5621545 with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 1764288000 on 6418167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5621545 and a Short% of Float of 14.19.

As of right now, 15.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.11.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.2M to a low estimate of $182.7M. The current estimate, BlackLine Inc’s year-ago sales were $169.46MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.35M. There is a high estimate of $185.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $699.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.34MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.75M and the low estimate is $756.22M.