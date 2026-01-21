Balance Sheet Dive: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $170.96 in the prior trading day, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) closed at $168.53, down -1.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.24 million shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 223.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.43 and its Current Ratio is at 6.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On January 06, 2026, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $223. Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 3,400 shares for $181.35 per share. The transaction valued at 616,590 led to the insider holds 58,687 shares of the business.

Moore Alexander D. sold 20,000 shares of PLTR for $3,459,615 on Jan 02 ’26. The Director now owns 1,192,978 shares after completing the transaction at $172.98 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Taylor Ryan D., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $181.35 each. As a result, the insider received 2,176,200 and left with 239,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 401680498688 and an Enterprise Value of 395575951360. As of this moment, Palantir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 394.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 169.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 101.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 451.675.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLTR is 1.64, which has changed by 1.2240145 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $207.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 45.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38507960 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.18B. Insiders hold about 8.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.87% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of 1767139200 were 47037170 with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1764288000 on 47421769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47037170 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.31B. The current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $827.52MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.86B and the low estimate is $5.7B.