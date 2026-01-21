Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, DraftKings Inc’s stock clocked out at $32.25, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $32.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.34 million shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 16, 2026, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $53 from $50 previously. On January 15, 2026, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $49. On November 21, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2025, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Dodge R Stanton bought 52,777 shares for $31.85 per share.

Dodge R Stanton sold 52,777 shares of DKNG for $1,785,990 on Dec 01 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 512,182 shares after completing the transaction at $33.84 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Dodge R Stanton, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 52,777 shares for $32.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 16053163008 and an Enterprise Value of 16731479040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.065 whereas that against EBITDA is -243.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKNG is 1.67, which has changed by -0.20400196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $53.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKNG traded 14.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12239810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 496.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.00M. Insiders hold about 3.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.37% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of 1767139200 were 37805339 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1764288000 on 33703624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37805339 and a Short% of Float of 7.7800006.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $1.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.89B. The current estimate, DraftKings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.76B and the low estimate is $6.91B.