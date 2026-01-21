Financial Health Report: GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) closed the day trading at $39.78 down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $40.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GCT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously. On July 29, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50. On May 22, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on May 22, 2024, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Wu Lei sold 20,000 shares for $41.50 per share. The transaction valued at 830,052 led to the insider holds 720,000 shares of the business.

Wu Lei sold 20,000 shares of GCT for $826,736 on Jan 16 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 700,000 shares after completing the transaction at $41.34 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Wu Lei, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $40.94 each. As a result, the insider received 818,784 and left with 740,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1498355968 and an Enterprise Value of 1570251264. As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.284 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.136.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCT is 2.27, which has changed by 0.90703166 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $44.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.78%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GCT traded about 632.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GCT traded about 547440 shares per day. A total of 29.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.92M. Insiders hold about 35.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of 1767139200 were 2249027 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 2618326. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2249027 and a Short% of Float of 8.28.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $326.89M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $336M to a low estimate of $310.57M. The current estimate, GigaCloud Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $295.78MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.12M. There is a high estimate of $306.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.26B.

