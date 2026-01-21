Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Carlyle Group Inc (CG)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) closed at $61.81 in the last session, down -5.81% from day before closing price of $65.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.06 million shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $74. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,136,333 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 554,953,657 led to the insider holds 145,924,924 shares of the business.

Rubenstein David M. sold 625,000 shares of CG for $35,343,750 on Dec 10 ’25. The Director now owns 27,999,644 shares after completing the transaction at $56.55 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, David M. Rubenstein, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 625,000 shares for $56.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CG now has a Market Capitalization of 22356979712 and an Enterprise Value of 32906772480. As of this moment, Carlyle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.257.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CG is 2.05, which has changed by 0.15895438 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $69.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CG traded on average about 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2102490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.04M. Insiders hold about 28.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of 1767139200 were 16170538 with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 1764288000 on 16320279. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16170538 and a Short% of Float of 6.0900003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CG is 1.40, which was 1.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021334957. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) is currently being evaluated by a team of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.02B. The current estimate, Carlyle Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $948.5MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.59B.

