Financial Fitness Check: Examining BRC Inc (BRCC)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $0.95 down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9438.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRC Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 09, 2024, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $6 from $8 previously. On August 09, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Taslitz Steven bought 100,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 129,430 led to the insider holds 1,886,203 shares of the business.

Taslitz Steven bought 100,000 shares of BRCC for $128,450 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 451,184 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Taslitz Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,500 and bolstered with 351,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCC now has a Market Capitalization of 108914656 and an Enterprise Value of 188566656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.482 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.203.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRCC is 0.91, which has changed by -0.66089964 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRCC has traded an average of 688.69K shares per day and 1292240 over the past ten days. A total of 114.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.98M. Insiders hold about 8.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of 1767139200 were 6580564 with a Short Ratio of 9.56, compared to 1764288000 on 7945879. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6580564 and a Short% of Float of 6.710000000000001.