Financial Fitness Check: Examining BRC Inc (BRCC)’s Key Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $0.95 down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9438.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRC Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 09, 2024, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $6 from $8 previously. On August 09, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Taslitz Steven bought 100,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 129,430 led to the insider holds 1,886,203 shares of the business.

Taslitz Steven bought 100,000 shares of BRCC for $128,450 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 451,184 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Taslitz Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,500 and bolstered with 351,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCC now has a Market Capitalization of 108914656 and an Enterprise Value of 188566656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.482 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.203.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRCC is 0.91, which has changed by -0.66089964 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRCC has traded an average of 688.69K shares per day and 1292240 over the past ten days. A total of 114.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.98M. Insiders hold about 8.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of 1767139200 were 6580564 with a Short Ratio of 9.56, compared to 1764288000 on 7945879. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6580564 and a Short% of Float of 6.710000000000001.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.