Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Stellantis N.V (STLA) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) was $9.36 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $9.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.89 million shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when JOHN ELKANN bought 77,494 shares for $10.31 per share.

DOUGLAS OSTERMANN bought 18,893 shares of STLA for $194,787 on May 30 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, GIORGIO FOSSATI, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 22,444 shares for $10.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 27038455808 and an Enterprise Value of 37322457088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.255 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STLA is 1.41, which has changed by -0.26773453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.12%.

Shares Statistics:

STLA traded an average of 13.51M shares per day over the past three months and 14568810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 30.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.64% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of 1767139200 were 47123185 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1764288000 on 55426061. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47123185 and a Short% of Float of 1.63.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, STLA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07083333. The current Payout Ratio is 36.65% for STLA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-04-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-01-04 when the company split stock in a 152:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.46B to a low estimate of $32.7B. The current estimate, Stellantis N.V’s year-ago sales were $32.96BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.39B. There is a high estimate of $41.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.39B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.88BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.11B and the low estimate is $153.92B.

