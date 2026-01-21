Ratio Review: Analyzing Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $196.69 in the prior trading day, Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $191.22, down -2.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on January 13, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $240 from $195 previously. On January 13, 2026, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $210. Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 08, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $242.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when BULL KENNETH R sold 5,100 shares for $203.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,036,361 led to the insider holds 101,040 shares of the business.

BULL KENNETH R sold 1,925 shares of FIVE for $389,414 on Jan 15 ’26. The COO now owns 99,115 shares after completing the transaction at $202.29 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, SPECTER ERIC M, who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $201.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,709,798 and left with 45,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 10547137536 and an Enterprise Value of 12036833280. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.719 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVE is 1.14, which has changed by 1.1201897 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $205.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1367580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.88M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.86% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVE as of 1767139200 were 2367817 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1764288000 on 2690380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2367817 and a Short% of Float of 4.3999999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Five Below Inc (FIVE) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 18.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $6.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $6.8, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $7.32 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.61B. The current estimate, Five Below Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.98B.