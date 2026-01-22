Upward Trajectory: Aon plc (AON) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $332.76

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) was $332.76 for the day, down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $339.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $341.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $330.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $389.

On November 03, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $402.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $427 to $419.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Neller Michael bought 700 shares for $350.34 per share.

Zeidel Darren sold 8,800 shares of AON for $3,031,818 on Nov 05 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 20,253 shares after completing the transaction at $344.52 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Zeidel Darren, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,800 shares for $344.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AON now has a Market Capitalization of 71751909376 and an Enterprise Value of 88233861120. As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.182 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AON is 0.83, which has changed by -0.069021285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $412.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $323.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.62%.

Shares Statistics:

AON traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1027450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.50M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.47% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of 1767139200 were 1923934 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1764288000 on 2036005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1923934 and a Short% of Float of 0.91.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.91, AON has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008571429. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 21.14% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-18 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Aon plc (AON) is currently drawing attention from 21.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.37, with high estimates of $6.63 and low estimates of $6.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.15 and $16.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.97. EPS for the following year is $19.02, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $19.4 and $18.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.33B. The current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $4.15BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.95B. There is a high estimate of $5.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.92B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.7BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.24B and the low estimate is $17.86B.