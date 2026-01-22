Market Update: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $11.04

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $11.04 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $11.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.209 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.46 and its Current Ratio is at 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Shapiro John R bought 2,588 shares for $11.75 per share.

Shapiro John R bought 2,145 shares of LSPD for $24,960 on Dec 08 ’25. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Shapiro John R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 855 shares for $10.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 1501259136 and an Enterprise Value of 1056198144. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.913 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LSPD is 2.08, which has changed by -0.2517007 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $15.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSPD has traded an average of 558.01K shares per day and 554400 over the past ten days. A total of 135.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.42M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.97% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of 1767139200 were 3042364 with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 1764288000 on 3251795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3042364 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $311.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $317.2M to a low estimate of $303.3M. The current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s year-ago sales were $280.13MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.05M. There is a high estimate of $292.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.77M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.33B.